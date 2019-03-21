T-Mobile Home Internet #1354

T-Mobile Home Internet with unlimited bandwidth may be coming to a rural area near you. I would encourage T-Mobile to really get this offer out in the 49082 zip code area. I am really excited about this as there is simply no way that the incumbent cable providers are ever going to get this done or have the fortitude to make it happen. The 5G speeds that are coming will make this a great alternative for rural customers if the offering is truly unlimited and they do no throttling. Relief could be coming to the millions that do not have broadband in the true sense of the word.

Show Notes: