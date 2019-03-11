It’s Show Time #1351

Apple is having an event that is entitled “It’s Show Time” which can only mean that it is going to be a media event surrounding Apple TV and there news division. We will likely also get to see details on upcoming iOS releases. Well my travel schedule continues but I should be home for a few weeks. But as I look at the calendar sometime between May 20th and May 24th will be the last live video show from Hawaii. I expect the shipping container to be there at some point around those dates. Then 4 to 6 weeks downtime before we resume live video podcasts in Michigan. So time is quickly approaching for the move to begin.
Show Notes:
- Facebook sues Ukrainians
- SpaceX next-gen Raptor rocket
- The US setting up facial recognition at major airports
- Sprint steps up the fight against AT&T
- Best universal remote control
- John Oliver wants to fight robocalls
- NASA’s new budget raises questions
- Adobe will kill Shockwave on April 9th
- Trump asks for $9.6 billion to bolster cybersecurity
- Trump administration may monitor social media
- Apple announces a special event on March 25th
- Nielsen data on US Facebook users
- Larry Page lawsuit
- AT&T increasing DirectTV prices
- The best SSDs
- Elizabeth Warren wants to break up Facebook, Google
