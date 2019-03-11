It’s Show Time #1351

Apple is having an event that is entitled “It’s Show Time” which can only mean that it is going to be a media event surrounding Apple TV and there news division. We will likely also get to see details on upcoming iOS releases. Well my travel schedule continues but I should be home for a few weeks. But as I look at the calendar sometime between May 20th and May 24th will be the last live video show from Hawaii. I expect the shipping container to be there at some point around those dates. Then 4 to 6 weeks downtime before we resume live video podcasts in Michigan. So time is quickly approaching for the move to begin.

