70 New Amazon Alexa Announcements #1314

Today Amazon announced over 70 new Alexa related announcements with a whole stack of new devices and refreshes. You can tell that Amazon Alexa and the entire team there is serious about making these platform stick. The sheer number of devices gives Amazon an amazing head start.
Today’s show is unique I introduced a brand new live show deployment system that had the podcast being simulcast on 6 different locations including Twitter. Next show we will add one more live deployment space and that will be Mixer. So pretty exciting I learned a few things tonight in doing the live show as I need to be patient in letting the show complete before I pull the plug due to the delay across all platforms. I have some new support initiatives that I explain during the show Amazon Business, Amazon Offers and my health supplement recommendation page which will continue to expand and I will do some videos on how I use my supplements and in what order.
Show Notes:
- What to do if Google Chrome warns a site that is not secure
- Samsung Internet 9.0 update
- Apple Watch Series 4
- 9 Google Chrome extensions
- Google warns U.S. Senators of foreign hackers
- JetBlue
- Twilight Zone reboot
- Satellite shoots out a giant net to capture space junk
- Deliveroo to bike food to hungry iPhone fanboys
- Gmail Smart Replies
- Huawei’s first 5G phone
- Samsung has launched its first triple camera smartphone
- Hulu’s website looks different today
- Google responds to lawmaker concerns over Gmail scanning
- Huawei’s new Air-Pod like Freepods
- Amazon plants empty packages with fake labels
- Here’s every Alexa device announced today
- Eventbrite
- Why NASA needs a new logo
- How to use multiple Google accounts at once
- $100.00 Google Wi-Fi router
- Volcanic eruptions get new early warning systems
- Pay just $15.00 for this amazing collection of ebooks
- Astronomers discover real-life planet Vulcan
- Amazon slashes prices on Fire TV’s, Kindles and Fire tablets
- Robotic Skin
- Facebook will open a “war room” next to monitor election interference
- Amazon considers opening cashierless stores
- John Hancock will require fitness tracking for life insurance
