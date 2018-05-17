Real Time Location Data Strikes Again #1283

Hi everyone, Kirk here filling in for Todd while he is away down with his team in Ohio.for tonight’s and Monday’s episode of the Geek News Central Podcast. On Monday’s episode Todd talked about phone carriers selling location data and now there is a website where leaked real time location on cell phones!
- Rid your car of its winter grime
- Find lost keys and phones with the KeySmart Pro
- Best Android launchers
- Do not disturb while driving
- Sprint adds a new unlimited plan for seniors
- Everything you need to know about Netflix
- Best Android tablets in 2018
- How to track down and block rouge ads on Android
- Apple Music has over 50 million users
- Pick up a refurbished Google Pixel for as little as $200.00
- Apple pushes to teach coding to deaf/blind students
- Website leaked real time location of most U.S cell phones
- Google Pixel 2 vs iPhone X multitasking
- 4 internet security alerts you should never ignore
- Google Store now lets you return gifts
- Details on AT&T revamped streaming service
- Solar powered iPhone X for $4,500
- Alphabet’s Verily has a “smart diaper”
- The complete history and future of robots
- Twitter make changes
