Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, pioneer of neural network AI, voices escalating fears about AI’s rapid development. In a CBS News interview, Hinton outlines growing risks, including a 10–20% chance AI could take over, enhanced cyberattacks, authoritarian misuse, and tech companies prioritizing profits over safety. Comparing AI to a dangerous tiger cub, he warns humanity may face an unpredictable and perilous future.

In this episode titled “AI’s Rapid Development and Growing Risks,” host Todd Cochrane begins by discussing the lead story about Dr. Jeffrey Hinton, a pioneer in neural network AI, and his escalating concerns regarding the rapid development of AI. In a CBS News interview, Hinton outlines several risks associated with AI, highlighting a 10 to 20 percent chance that AI could take over and lead to enhanced cyberattacks and authoritarian misuse. He compares AI to a “cute cub” that could grow up to pose threats to humanity, emphasizing the unpredictability and potential dangers of its advancement.

Cochrane reflects on Hinton’s warnings and mentions that the pace of AI development has exceeded expectations, sharing that Hinton has been contemplating these issues for over forty years. He discusses Hinton’s key takeaways, including the risks of AI taking over, increasing hacker effectiveness, and the potential for misuse by authoritarian regimes. Cochrane admits he does not fully understand all the safety risks surrounding AI at this point but acknowledges the need to pay attention to these discussions.

After the lead story, Cochrane welcomes listeners to episode 1,817 and thanks the show’s sponsor, GoDaddy. He encourages fans to support the podcast by becoming GNC insiders and highlights the benefits of using modern podcast applications to interact with the show live.

Cochrane transitions to the stack of content, covering various tech-related news. He discusses a significant power outage in Spain and Portugal, SpaceX’s launch of its 250th Starlink satellite, and updates on Google Wallet’s new feature for Android users. Additionally, he talks about concerns regarding neurotech companies selling sensitive brain data, T-Mobile’s price increases due to new tariffs, and WhatsApp’s plans for voice and video calls on its web app.

The discussion continues with updates on AI’s role in unveiling the cause of Alzheimer’s disease, planned showcases for Android by Google, the falsified Big Bang theory, phishing attacks impersonating major tech companies, and new features from Brave’s browser related to cookie pop-ups.

Cochrane also mentions Netflix’s upcoming live event, the FBI’s bounty on the Chinese hacking group Salt Typhoon, data breaches at Verisource, and an asteroid worth incredible money. He critiques the notion of pursuing the asteroid, stating that it would significantly devalue gold if brought to Earth.

Finally, he addresses various tech stories about LG’s wireless TV technology, Coinbase’s two-factor authentication issues, and security vulnerabilities related to public charging stations. Cochrane acknowledges viewer feedback, discusses difficulties with his recording equipment, and wraps up the episode by thanking listeners and indicating that they will meet again on Thursday for the next podcast. He encourages their engagement and support, reflecting on the community aspect of the show.