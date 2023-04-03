Meet the Astronauts Set to Orbit the Moon in 2024 #1661

NASA has announced the Artemis 2 crew, which includes Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch from the US, and Jeremy Hansen from Canada. The mission is scheduled for November 2024 and will be the first human lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972. The crew will spend up to 21 days aboard an Orion capsule, circling the Moon before returning to Earth. Not as exciting as the Gemini project but likely very exciting for this crew to be part of this historic event.

