AI Development: Balancing Risks & Rewards #1660

I spent a lot of time on the show today talking about my new assistant, Chatgpt, which I feel is increasing my productivity by at least 35%. Meanwhile, the CAIDP has filed a complaint against OpenAI, calling for a halt to generative AI models like GPT-4, citing bias, privacy, and misuse concerns. While I understand the concern I think pushing forward with ChatGPT-5 development can help solve these issues while reaping AI benefits across multiple fields. With some intelligent regulation and oversight, we can unleash AI’s potential while keeping things in check. Check out this cognizant article ChatGPT made me Cry!

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: