AI Development: Balancing Risks & Rewards #1660

I spent a lot of time on the show today talking about my new assistant, Chatgpt, which I feel is increasing my productivity by at least 35%. Meanwhile, the CAIDP has filed a complaint against OpenAI, calling for a halt to generative AI models like GPT-4, citing bias, privacy, and misuse concerns. While I understand the concern I think pushing forward with ChatGPT-5 development can help solve these issues while reaping AI benefits across multiple fields. With some intelligent regulation and oversight, we can unleash AI’s potential while keeping things in check. Check out this cognizant article ChatGPT made me Cry!
Show Notes:
- Four fixes to try if Windows won’t use all of your RAM
- Six reasons why students choose MacBooks
- The moon may get its own 4G network
- 11 must-have tools every techie should own
- Seeing red on your new monitor?
- Manchin vows to sue Biden.
- Amazon consultant pleads guilty.
- Meta wants EU users to apply for permission to opt-out
- Google Drive has a hidden limit
- A wooly mammoth meatball
- Your wireless networks may leak data
- SBF pleads guilty
- Waymo’s taxi fleet will soon be electric
- Github ordered to identify the user who leaked Twitter code
- Paramount+ orders new Star Trek series
- Audible is now testing ads
- Ten mistakes to avoid when installing custom ROMs
- FTC should stop OpenAI
- Arc’s mobile browser
- Windows 12 may be stripped down
- Five-planet alignment in the sky in NJ
- Webb Space Telescope shocks astronomers
- An asteroid the size of 18 platypus
- NASA releases draft strategy
- More ads are coming to Bing’s AI
- Apple’s mixed-reality headset may not appear at WWDC
- Elon Musk surpasses Barak Obama to become the most followed
- Roku will lay off another 200 workers
- A new Twitter alternative
