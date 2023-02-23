Podcasts coming to YouTube Music #1652

Podcasts are coming to YouTube Music, but given Google’s history in Podcasting of being on and off again, time will tell if they are serious this time. Lot’s going on in the tech industry again after things have been relatively cool over the past few months.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Alibaba reduced its workforce
- Security-first focus in doling out chip aid
- Comcast admits another mistake
- Google’s company culture as a “paradise” to “quite grim.”
- “Most top apps” on Android have misleading privacy labels
- US Copyright Office withdraws copyright
- Meta must pay $175 million
- The EU consults with Europe Tech
- Japanese balloon startup to “democratize space.”
- Google TV’s new family page
- California is home to Tesla
- Meta reforms its penalty system
- Netflix cuts prices in 30 countries
- Podcasts coming to YouTube Music
- SBF faces four additional charges
- Bing’s AI search on Android and iOS
- Twitter is killing 2FA
- How to clean a laptop
- Ukraine suffered more data-wiping malware than anywhere
- Samsung’s smartphone to the satellite communication platform
- Social Media is a significant cause of mental illness in teen girls
- Google staff asked to share desk space
- A piece of a meteorite recovered in South Texas
- A DNA company vows to improve information security.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More