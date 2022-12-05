Twitter Files Revelations for Big Tech, MSM & Politicians #1638

Twitter Files announcements are huge revelations for Big Tech, MSM & Politicians and should wake people up if they can leave their politics at the door for 10 minutes. Everything today is about messaging and controlling the narrative. Why can’t the narrative be the narrative? We will see if Musk can find where the rest of the dead bodies are buried.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through a new podcasting 2.0 app at NewPodcastApps.com You can also contribute by Bitcoin/Satoshis with GetAlby
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Verizon’s 5G now covers 175 million people
- 2022 was the worst year for Chromebooks
- The five biggest data breaches in 2022
- HBO Max and Discovery + to be Max?
- Tesla denies China cut production.
- US Forest Service to try electric trucks
- Former Twitter employees explain why Apple paused ads
- “Duplex on the Web”
- SpaceX pushes back Starlink data caps
- Climate misinformation explodes on Twitter
- You don’t have to get a Real ID for another two years
- SpaceX unveils Starshield
- Working Apple-1 to fetch $375,000
- NASA’s thermal mole
- Adobe will sell AI-made stock images
- Pantone is the color of the year
- Pixel 7 update
- Facebook Dating adds age verification
- DHL orders Ford electric delivery vans
- Smartphones in 2022
- Elon says there wasn’t a “breaking point.”
- Asteroid impact may have caused a megatsunami
- The EU hosted a 24-hour part in a metaverse
- Elon says Twitter’s team was “too intense.”
- COVID restrictions hit Foxconn
- SBF takes aim at FTX CEO
- Nothing in talks to launch a new smartphone in the US
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More