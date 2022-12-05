Twitter Files Revelations for Big Tech, MSM & Politicians #1638

Podcast

Twitter Files announcements are huge revelations for Big Tech, MSM & Politicians and should wake people up if they can leave their politics at the door for 10 minutes. Everything today is about messaging and controlling the narrative. Why can’t the narrative be the narrative? We will see if Musk can find where the rest of the dead bodies are buried.

Show Notes:

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

