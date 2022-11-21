Satoshi Per Minute Value 4 Value V4V #1635

You can now support this show by the minute while using the fountain podcast app and its ability to stream Satoshi to the show at an amount you set by the minute. V4V is a model I hope you all start to embrace in all of the Podcasting 2.0 shows you support. Meanwhile, at Tesla, many prior employees are looking for a job. Considering how the job market has tightened up, we will see how that works out.
Show Notes:
- Google Fi offers free YouTube Premium
- Ten best Thanksgiving movies and where to stream them
- Meteor lit up the sky over Niagra Falls
- Twitter in chaos
- Tesla recalls 321,000 cars
- Domino’s buys EVs
- Trump refuses to return to Twitter
- LG reveals vibrating speakers
- Amazon Alexa is a “colossal failure.”
- Waymo’s new robotaxi
- A PS5 in an electric car?
- The hottest holiday tech gifts
- Oil and gas installation at “increasing” risk of cyberattack
- $13 billion to modernize the electric grid
- Orion completes Moon flyby
- Police tracked the traffic of ISPs
- Meta is trying to prevent “suspicious” adults
- What’s in your iPhone?
- An offshore workforce is training Amazon algorithms.
- Eli Lilly
- A working camera made of semiconductors
- ID.me lied to the IRS
- Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 and 1/2 years
- The FCC’s new broadband maps
