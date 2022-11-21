Satoshi Per Minute Value 4 Value V4V #1635

You can now support this show by the minute while using the fountain podcast app and its ability to stream Satoshi to the show at an amount you set by the minute. V4V is a model I hope you all start to embrace in all of the Podcasting 2.0 shows you support. Meanwhile, at Tesla, many prior employees are looking for a job. Considering how the job market has tightened up, we will see how that works out.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through a new podcasting 2.0 app at NewPodcastApps.com You can also contribute by Bitcoin/Satoshis with GetAlby

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File



Show Notes: