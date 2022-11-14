FTX’s 16 Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme #1633

Based on preliminary reports, many people should be imprisoned for a very long time over the FTX’s apparent Ponzi scheme, which allegedly lost 16 billion dollars in investors’ crypto investments. The financials are enough to make those that have read them go insane. Of course, with a lot of the companies offshore, we will see how much actual prosecution can actually be done.

