FTX’s 16 Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme #1633

Based on preliminary reports, many people should be imprisoned for a very long time over the FTX’s apparent Ponzi scheme, which allegedly lost 16 billion dollars in investors’ crypto investments. The financials are enough to make those that have read them go insane. Of course, with a lot of the companies offshore, we will see how much actual prosecution can actually be done.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through a new podcasting 2.0 app at NewPodcastApps.com You can also contribute by Bitcoin/Satoshis with GetAlby
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes
- Mike’s Swoosh
- Space Force’s Space Plane
- Elon trolls a Senator
- Sonic boom rips across Florida
- Elon fires an engineer
- Alexa caregiver service
- Hulu with Live TV adds new channels
- Waymo uses its taxi service for weather maps
- Department of Interior seeks a cloud contract
- Google pays millions
- Amazon plans layoffs
- Apple sued for collecting user data
- Google launches Health Connect
- TikTok tests in-app shopping
- NASA’s rocket launch to the moon
- Amazon shows off updated delivery drone
- Twitter cuts contract workers without warning
- Jeff Bezos plans to give most of his money to charity
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More