Twitter Mania Continues with Elon making Changes #1630

The media cannot get enough of Elon at the helm at Twitter with a bit of trolling and him moving fast to produce revenue. I share my thoughts on the new $8.00 fee for Twitter blue and all the expected changes. This time next week, things should calm down in the tech space, but wow, the Twitter news is everywhere.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Sling increasing prices
- 500 drones will create a giant Candy Crush
- A Wi-Fi security flaw
- Mozilla announces $35 million fund
- AstraZeneca password lapse
- The first Hyperloop tunnel in California is gone
- The NYPD and Ring
- Crime group highjack news websites
- Half of Twitter users won’t pay to use the site
- Apple is worth more than Amazon and more
- Vonage to pay $100 million
- Netflix ad-supported tier starts at $6.99
- Amazon does Matter
- FCC taps providers for new Wi-Fi standards
- Part of a human knee in space
- A T-Mobile suitcase
- Nudes are back on Tumblr
- Google unveils an AI model
- Amazon freezes hiring
- Dropbox suffers a data breach
- Twitter charging for the blue tick
- CAPSTONE’s moon probe
- A stunning Hubble photo
- Musk to cut Twitter jobs
- How to delete your Twitter account
- Apple freezes hiring
- Turkey’s president wants to talk to Elon
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More