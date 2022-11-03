Twitter Mania Continues with Elon making Changes #1630

The media cannot get enough of Elon at the helm at Twitter with a bit of trolling and him moving fast to produce revenue. I share my thoughts on the new $8.00 fee for Twitter blue and all the expected changes. This time next week, things should calm down in the tech space, but wow, the Twitter news is everywhere.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File



Show Notes: