Elon Musk & Twitter’s New Era! #1629

Podcast

A new era has begun at Twitter, with Elon Musk taking control, delisting the company from the stock exchange, and at the very same time, letting the board of directors go. He very quickly started to make changes and brought in an army of engineers and friends that he trusted to figure out what is happening in the company. Employees are running scared, and he has set some immediate agendas and goals. We will see what happens as he fully works to bring the company into profitability.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month, or make a one-time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider


Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.