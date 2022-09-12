Blue Origin Capsule Safely Escapes #1621

Blue Origin Capsule Safely Escapes after the main stage suffered an anomaly. This was an uncrewed flight, but the systems worked as advertised, the capsule was fully recovered, and the main stage was lost. While tragic, the simple fact that the safety systems worked as advertised is a real confidence builder.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: