FCC to release Detailed ISP Maps #1620

The FCC is finally on course to release ISP coverage maps down to specific addresses and the speeds obtained at that address. This will finally lay out the digital divide and show how screwed those in rural America are. I cannot wait to see this data and compare it to ground truth in November.
Show Notes:
- YouTube and education
- Google Fi
- Comcast to roll out new multi-gig speeds
- Lowe’s and Instacart
- Google’s October 6th event
- Brazil bans sales of iPhones
- Disney+ Day
- Electric America
- Rivian and Mercedes
- No one at Facebook knows where your data is kept
- Ford will update BlueCruise
- All electric Chevorlet Equinox SUV
- Artemis 1 launch attempt in late September
- Huawei offers satellite SOS in China
- Judge slams Tusk for withholding text messages
- Astronauts’ blood shows startling DNA mutations
- Two “super-Earth planets discovered
- SharkBot malware reappears in the Google Play Store
- QE II’s death sparks Twitter outages in the US
- Ads are coming to Netflix soon
- Tim Cook revealed the real reason Apple won’t fix the green bubbles
- The best SSDs available now
- Google will soon offer an easy way to share files
- Amazon CEO says the company will slow the hiring rate
- Uber and Lyft ditch the mask requirement
- Uber and Nuro
- USPS’s new stamp
- Apple and Globalstar
