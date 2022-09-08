FCC to release Detailed ISP Maps #1620

The FCC is finally on course to release ISP coverage maps down to specific addresses and the speeds obtained at that address. This will finally lay out the digital divide and show how screwed those in rural America are. I cannot wait to see this data and compare it to ground truth in November.

Show Notes:

