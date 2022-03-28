RoboBurger Vending Machine Debuts #1594

If you’re in New Jersey you will need to go to the mall and try RoboBurger, seems like someone has come up with a machine to make you a fresh hot steaming burger. Not something that is microwaved and warmed up. I love it when people create cool stuff like this. I just want to know how it tastes.

