RoboBurger Vending Machine Debuts #1594

If you’re in New Jersey you will need to go to the mall and try RoboBurger, seems like someone has come up with a machine to make you a fresh hot steaming burger. Not something that is microwaved and warmed up. I love it when people create cool stuff like this. I just want to know how it tastes.
Show Notes:
- HP buys Poly
- Google Maps blocked 100 million abusive edits
- What’s new on Paramount +?
- Tesla price increases
- Google makes an improvement to the online shopping experience
- DC AG sues Grubhub
- New Google Calendar feature
- Ex-Google CEO funneled money into the White House
- Spotify and Podz
- Samsung’s new 4K smart monitor
- Elon Musk’s next Twitter
- NASA’s new budget request
- Apple’s $55 million fine
- Georgia’s unconstitutional content moderation bill
- Democrats digital dollar
- The fastest supercomputer
- Google ordered Russian translators not to call a war
- Spotify adds promised COVID-19 content advisory
- SpaceX is ending Crew Dragon production
- Axed IBM scientist sues
- “Roboburger”
- HBO Max picks up one of Netflix’s features
- The “affordable flagship”
- Apple will cut production of iPhones
- Coda wins 3 Oscars
- Huawei 2021
