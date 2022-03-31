Hacking a Decommissioned TV Satellite #1595

Researchers ran a test on a decommissioned TV Satellite with permission to see how easy it would be to take a channel over and broadcast to North America. Something in me would be pretty thrilled to be able to broadcast and distribute the way these folks did. While they did it with permission I am sure we will see folks doing it for real in the years to come.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Senators urge FTC to review deal
- The GoPro Volta
- Schlage’s latest smart lock
- YouTube TV
- Dyson announces a headphone combo
- NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket
- Facebook News Feed bug
- Uber’s annual product event
- Researchers using a decommissioned satellite to broadcast hacked TV
- Windows 11 is at a standstill
- Google Search
- The US Space Force will use a “digital twin”
- Wyze was aware of a major camera security flaw
- The EU Parliament and crypto rules
- Google Meet
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- Samsung partners with iFixit
- Microsoft renames Your Phone
- Apple releases updates
- E3 2022 is canceled
- Amazon union rerun election in Alabama
- Yelp expands its restaurant initiative
- A Twitter account built followers about the Ukraine war
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More