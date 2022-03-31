Hacking a Decommissioned TV Satellite #1595

Researchers ran a test on a decommissioned TV Satellite with permission to see how easy it would be to take a channel over and broadcast to North America. Something in me would be pretty thrilled to be able to broadcast and distribute the way these folks did. While they did it with permission I am sure we will see folks doing it for real in the years to come.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: