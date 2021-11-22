Facebook Papers to be Released #1570

Facebook papers to be released by Gizmodo and others upon review. Should be a great read to see the inner workings of Facebook. I am back from Hawaii with a hell of a scare on my back all the details on the show and of course, I hope each of you here in America has a great Thanksgiving with your families and be safe out there. I lost a personal family friend to Covid complications so the danger is still out there.
Note you may start hearing pre-roll ads in front of each program I am testing a new Blubrry Podcasting feature.
Show Notes:
- People are happier with their routers
- Disney seeks analysts to spot the online piracy trends
- NASA’s DART spacecraft
- Astra moves full steam ahead
- US education software exposed personal data of students
- Qualcomm is updating its Snapdragon
- Dodge will phase out gas-powered Charger and Challenger
- Roku customers report streaming issues
- FCC approves $6 billion Verizon-Tracfone acquisition
- Twitter adds aliases
- Zoom Q3
- Rolls-Royce’s all-electric airplane smashes record
- iPhone 14 rumors
- What’s new on HBO Max
- FBI and CISA issue holiday warning
- What’s new on Amazon Prime Video
- Walmart drone delivery service
- FTC will crack down on companies
- DuckDuckGo
- Google Pixel 6a
- Voyager Space Holdings
- Ericsson to buy Vonage
- Q3 2021 global smartwatch shipments
- GoDaddy discloses recent security breach
- HiMama
- If you use an older phone, there is a good chance it won’t work after 2022
- MoonPay
