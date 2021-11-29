Microsoft in Trouble with EU on Bundling #1571

Microsoft is once again fighting against companies they have edged out through bundling making it harder for them to compete. There is an ongoing issue with companies that cry they cannot innovate when faced with competition so they go cry to a government agency hoping to get relief.

One of our GNC family members is having a challenging time. I want to draw your attention to Sam Garcia’s resume. He has significant experience in Web, UI, UX Design, Front End Dev, Product Mgt. He is looking for remote work at this time.

Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: