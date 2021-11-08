65 Billion Broadband Plan or Scam #1567

With the massive infrastructure bill passed will the 65 Billion earmarked for Broadband expansion actually work or will it just be a scam as it has been in the past to get internet service providers essentially a free handout. I am very skeptical that this money will truly help those of us in rural America that have absolutely horrid Internet.
Show Notes:
- Apple’s worldwide national security report
- GPU overheating?
- Motorola reportedly preps Edge 30 Ultra with Snapdragon 898
- Elon Musk responds to billionaire tax
- McAfee acquired for $14 billion
- NASA plans a SpaceX splashdown
- 4 diaper-wearing astronauts leave ISS in capsule
- US charges Kaseya hacker and seizes $6 million
- Rivian will start selling electric vans to non-Amazon companies
- Biden’s “historic” $65 billion broadband plan
- Facebook considering retail stores
- NASA’s big new moon rocket
- Alphabet briefly hit a $2 trillion valuation
- PepsiCo says its first Tesla semi is coming this year
- “Shang-Chi” in IMAX format
- Walmart is using driverless trucks
- The best digital gifts to send to your friends and family
- Apple will continue to accept App Store submissions
- Roblox Q3
- PayPal Q3
- NASA solar probe bombarded by dust
- US IT job growth slows
- NASA and USGS release stunning images
- TripAdvisor CEO steps down
- Robinhood
- Millennials are logging back into Neopets
