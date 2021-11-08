65 Billion Broadband Plan or Scam #1567

With the massive infrastructure bill passed will the 65 Billion earmarked for Broadband expansion actually work or will it just be a scam as it has been in the past to get internet service providers essentially a free handout. I am very skeptical that this money will truly help those of us in rural America that have absolutely horrid Internet.

Show Notes: