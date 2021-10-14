Macbook Pro M1X Chip Announcement #1561

Apple is rumored to announce the new Macbook Pro with the new M1X Apple silicon. Additionally, they may be releasing a Mac Mini with the same chip in it. This will be the announcement many folks have patiently waiting for. The question is what will the availability be for the new computer.

Note you may start hearing pre-roll ads in front of each program I am testing a new Blubrry Podcasting feature.

Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: