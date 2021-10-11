17 Year Anniversary in Podcasting #1560

October 9th, 2004 was when this show was launched, and while the 17th anniversary is a big thing. The bigger news is that I do not have Melanoma Cancer. I go into great detail about what I was told, what happens next, and of course some warnings to all of you. In addition some changes to the sponsorship offer by GoDaddy as well.
Note you may start hearing pre-roll ads in front of each program I am testing a new Blubrry Podcasting feature.
Show Notes:
- Facebook whistleblower will brief Oversight Board
- FTC warns of scams
- Star Trek’s William Shatner on his plan to boldly go into space
- Sally Ride will be featured on the 2022 quarter
- SiriusXM partners up with Audio Up
- The first Arab mission to Mars
- Google Pixel 6 leaks
- 15 years of Google Docs
- Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 15.0.2
- Apple tries to block Epic’s court win
- Google pulls “stalkerware” ads
- Twitter’s tool for removing unwanted followers
- Starliner won’t launch until 2022
- Google TV
- Ford’s “Charge Angels”
- Amazon will leave remote work decisions to team leaders
- Michael Dell says the key to winning, unafraid to take risks
- The 7 best 75-inch 4K tvs
- Tesla Full Self-Driving beta 10.2
- Facebook whistleblower to appear before Parliament
- Reddit hires former Google Cloud executive
- The Chevrolet Bolt recall has begun
- Google gives security keys
- US nuke sub plans on an SD card hidden in a peanut butter sandwich
