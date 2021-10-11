17 Year Anniversary in Podcasting #1560

October 9th, 2004 was when this show was launched, and while the 17th anniversary is a big thing. The bigger news is that I do not have Melanoma Cancer. I go into great detail about what I was told, what happens next, and of course some warnings to all of you. In addition some changes to the sponsorship offer by GoDaddy as well.

Note you may start hearing pre-roll ads in front of each program I am testing a new Blubrry Podcasting feature.

Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Support the Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes

30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30

$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99

$2.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h

$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w

Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes: