Google puts Apple on Blast like Spoiled Child #1557

Google has put Apple on blast like a spoiled child because the EU did not fine them 5 billion dollars for doing the same exact thing as Google has been accused of. But in essence, Apple has not done the same thing as they own the operating system, phone supply, etc They do not need to negotiate with OEM’s on app inclusions as they are the OEM, and Google for the most part is not.
Become an Insider today to support the show and get access to a future behind-the-scenes podcast.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- MacBook Air with upgraded Apple Silicon
- Best cheap 4K TVs
- Blue Origin
- Polestar
- US Space Force
- The toilet fan on Inspiration4
- Malloc
- Hospitals says cyberattacks increase death rates
- Amazon is giving away AWS credits
- Linkedin is testing a new service
- RIP Android TV remote
- Landsat 9
- Fake “BT” caller fleeces elderly victim
- Facebook “must completely abandon” Instagram Kids
- Google Doodle celebrates Google’s 23rd birthday
- What’s new on Amazon Prime Video
- Google puts Apple on blast
- SpaceX Crew Dragon
- NASA asked for a new bus
- New NASA satellite
- Massive fireball soaring over North Carolina
- Roblox and music publishers settle lawsuit
- Film studios sue “no logs” VPN provider
- CIA developed plans to kidnap Julian Assange
- A warehouse-sized asteroid sneaks up on Earth
- TikTok now has 1 billon monthly users
- Amazon delivery staff denied bonus pay
- Apple’s new iPhone to take longer to reach customers
- NBC gets super aggressive in YouTube TV dispute
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More