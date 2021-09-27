Google puts Apple on Blast like Spoiled Child #1557

Google has put Apple on blast like a spoiled child because the EU did not fine them 5 billion dollars for doing the same exact thing as Google has been accused of. But in essence, Apple has not done the same thing as they own the operating system, phone supply, etc They do not need to negotiate with OEM’s on app inclusions as they are the OEM, and Google for the most part is not.

Show Notes:

