Apple Bans Fortnite #1556

Apple has banned Fortnite from the App store until the conclusion of the legal battle which can take as much as 5 more years. Apple playing there hand in destroying a business that dared to questions its policies. I hope Epic is prepared and can ultimately survive these actions. Do not ever build your castle on rented land.
Show Notes:
- Dell bids adieu
- EU may force Apple to add USB-C ports to iPhones
- 12 betters ways to browse the internet on your iPhone
- Airbnb doubles its pledge to house Afgan refugees
- What’s new on Hulu
- GM debuts its Ultium Drive electric motors
- Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube push back
- Tiger King returns on Netflix
- NASA announces reorganization
- Apple bans Fornite from App Store
- Unagi’s $2,440 smart scooter
- New Treasury sanctions
- Nosh
- Elon Musk and the Blue Origin lawsuit
- NYC passes new protections
- Syng
- Android Automotive OS coming to Honda
- Google announces a range of features
- Twitter will let users and receive bitcoin
- Facebook overpaid the FTC
- Boston Dynamic’s Spot
- Texas sued over law
- What’s new on Netflix
- CA governor signs bill
