Whitehouse becomes Internet Censor #1540

The Whitehouse has decided that it wants to be the new Internet Censor and tell Facebook and News organizations what they consider misinformation. They want those organizations to teach their reporters and moderators how to seek this information out and censor it. The Press is already a puppet of this administration, so they will likely follow the instructions of their governmental overlords. It’s likely the social media companies will obey as well. Sad day in America!

