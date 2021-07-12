SpaceX Newest Drone Ship #1539

SpaceX has a new self-propelled drone ship that is taking over duties in the Atlantic while they transport one to the Pacific to take over duties as a new batch of Starlink satellites are about to be launched from Vandenberg
Show Notes:
- Man charged for allegedly selling insider trading tips
- Verizon expands 4G LTE
- The Pixel 6 Pro might be called the Pixel 6 XL
- How to check what motherboard you have
- Authenticated brand logos in Gmail
- NASA grapples with Hubble Telescope most serious problem
- Amazon’s radar sensors
- AT&T removes high-speed data throttling
- FCC speed standard is too slow
- Elon Musk unveils SpaceX’s newest drone ship
- NASA and Northrop Grumman
- Verizon’s call filtering app
- Elon Musk booked a trip to space with Virgin Galatic
- South Korean university installs a toilet that pays out
- SolarWinds issues software update
- Sony reveals a new version of its portable speaker
- Cryptocurrency trading volume plunges
- Verizon settles with Huawei
- Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked lineup
- Sealed “Super Mario 64” sells for $1.56 million
- Richard Branson uses 2 planes for trip
- Desktop PC sales bounce back
