SpaceX Newest Drone Ship #1539

SpaceX has a new self-propelled drone ship that is taking over duties in the Atlantic while they transport one to the Pacific to take over duties as a new batch of Starlink satellites are about to be launched from Vandenberg

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: