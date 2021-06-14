Five Bills to Break Up Big Tech #1534

There are five bills in work to essentially dismantle much of the power that big tech has today in an attempt to level the playing field but in all honesty, the measures do not go very far and have little chance of becoming law. Big tech is powerful and they spread money wide to politicians and they do not like to cut off the arm that feeds them.

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: