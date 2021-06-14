Five Bills to Break Up Big Tech #1534

There are five bills in work to essentially dismantle much of the power that big tech has today in an attempt to level the playing field but in all honesty, the measures do not go very far and have little chance of becoming law. Big tech is powerful and they spread money wide to politicians and they do not like to cut off the arm that feeds them.
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- 2021 Doodle for Google winner
- 6 ways your email address can be exploited by scammers
- Apple handed over data on Trump’s White House counsel
- AT&T maintains 5G speed lead
- First wooden satellite
- NASA and SpaceX aim for Haloween launch
- The 7 best laptops for writers
- Irish police to be given powers over passwords
- Verizon wants you vaccinated
- US releases NSA leaker Reality Leaker
- YouTube is banning alcohol, gambling, and politics
- Pai’s legacy lives on for now
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Microsoft will end Windows 10 support in 2025
- Stripe Identity
- Interpol shuts down thousands of fake online pharmacies
- Honda and JAXA
- Amazon Echo Auto
- Price-capped broadband on hold in New York
- Supreme Court LinkedIn gives another chance
- Ransomware attack hits Teamsters in 2019
- How to securely erase your hard drive or SSD
- A mystery bidder paid $28 million dollars to be on flight
- Amazon will open Luna cloud gaming to Prime members
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More