Five Bills to Break Up Big Tech #1534

Podcast

There are five bills in work to essentially dismantle much of the power that big tech has today in an attempt to level the playing field but in all honesty, the measures do not go very far and have little chance of becoming law. Big tech is powerful and they spread money wide to politicians and they do not like to cut off the arm that feeds them.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

