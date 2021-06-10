Ford F-150 Lightning 100,000 Pre-Orders #1533

The most sold pickup truck in the world the Ford F-150 electric version Lightning has had 100,000 pre-orders since its announcement. In comparison, Tesla had 250k orders in almost the same time for its cybertruck. The question is will Ford F-150 owners jump on board and support this new vehicle. My prediction is that it will be slow going.
Show Notes:
- Waymo partners with J.B. Hunt
- Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving
- Google updates search algorithms to combat online slander
- Amazon pitches a part-time return to the office
- Apple’s new health features
- Security flaws found in Samsung’s stock mobile apps
- Apple hires former Canoo CEO
- Some people can’t get FCC subsidy because of “Street”
- Samsung pushes pixel size with new camera sensor
- Amazon Music DJ Mode
- 5 bills to limit anticompetitive practices
- Twitter to add a newsletter
- Dark Sky will shut down
- Hackers steal source code to FIFA 2021
- GameStop says revenue rose 25%
- Apple demos passkeys
- OnePlus apps
- Chinese police over 1,000 people on crypto-related charges
- Roblox hit with $200 million lawsuit
- Sony’s Airspeak S1 drone
- JBS paid $11 million to its ransomware attackers
- Ford snags 100,000 F-150 Lighting pre-orders
