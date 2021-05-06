SpaceX Starship 15 Lands

SpaceX has had some big wins Crew 1 home from ISS safely. Another launch of Starlink satellites and most impressively the landing of starship 15 without exploding. This is a major win for SpaceX and if they can rinse and repeat this feat over the coming months they will become a much more impressive force in the space industry beyond what they are already. Space is unforgiving so let’s hope that SpaceX can keep this pace up and do so without incident.
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne
- Paramount+ hits 36 million subscribers
- Apple made it harder to change Hulu subscriptions
- Nintendo reports record profits
- Google will require privacy data in Play Store listings
- FCC net neutrality fake comments
- Apple offered special App Store API to developers
- Twitter Tip Jar
- The first IBM 2nm chip
- Twitter tells users to be nice
- Apple emails reveal how to tried to stop Netflix
- Chromebook shipments soared 275% in Q1
- Google launches Entertainment Space app
- Uber Q1
- PayPal Q1
- SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service exceeds 500,000 orders
- Roku Q1
- Square Q1
- The Starship has landed
- Facebook Oversight Board upholds Trump’s suspension
- Amazon delivery drivers told to turn off safety apps
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More