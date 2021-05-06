SpaceX Starship 15 Lands

SpaceX has had some big wins Crew 1 home from ISS safely. Another launch of Starlink satellites and most impressively the landing of starship 15 without exploding. This is a major win for SpaceX and if they can rinse and repeat this feat over the coming months they will become a much more impressive force in the space industry beyond what they are already. Space is unforgiving so let’s hope that SpaceX can keep this pace up and do so without incident.

