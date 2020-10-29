Tesla Upgrade Removes the Radio! #1484

Podcast

A Tesla upgrade on some of its late model cars removed the AM/FM Radio along with SiriusXM but for $500 they can get is back. This is the funniest thing I have heard in ages and want to really congratulate Elon Musk for screwing over the radio industry. This is truly a beautiful thing. Regular show on Monday and we will have the bunker ready just in case for Wednesday.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

