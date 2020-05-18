Massive Employment Fraud Underway #1448

Certain states are seeing massive employment fraud with millions of dollars being stolen giving the FBI a lot of work to do to chase down those involved. Often leading to those that have been talked into letting them use bank accounts of those in romance schemes.
Your show support at this time is doubly appreciated as we had a pretty tough month. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Amazon Prime Day
- What’s coming to Hulu in June
- Comet Atlas
- Tesla plans to build a new factory in Texas
- Members of Congress can vote from home
- Minecraft still popular
- Microsoft and FedEx partner
- Supreme Court rejects lawsuit against Facebook
- Google is testing an “easier” display interface for the less savvy
- Texas embraces a virtual jury trial
- “No thanks to Apple”
- Google suspends Podcast Addict
- Uber axes another 3,000 jobs
- These are the best cheap Wi-Fi 6 routers
- Huawei hits back
- Apple is reopening stores
- Bug in Edison email app
- Google Meet passes 50 million downloads
- Massive fraud against State unemployment insurance programs
- Mark Zuckerberg “worried” about China
- Claims that 5G spreads COVID-19
- Comcast is launching 5G plans
- Apple gets early approval for settlement