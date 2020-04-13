Supreme Court to go Virtual #1438

Do you want to listen to Supreme Court arguments? Well, you’re going to get your chance and the court is going all virtual the first week of May in what will be unprecedented where they will hear arguments remotely. Times are changing and one will wonder how many of these changes will become permanent fixtures in the world. I also talk a little bit about the hostility on Facebook and other mediums. Plus the considerable overreach of state officials.
Show Notes:
- Russia’s Soyuz rocket production on hold
- You can see the moon shine with Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars
- This vintage NASA Apollo 13 documentary
- 6GHz Wi-Fi access could boost speeds and generate billions
- NASA imagines a dragon
- Jobless after COVID-19 layoffs then identify theft
- Tesla’s robotaxi fleet in 2020
- Verizon is launching a tool to help you troubleshoot tech issues
- Virgin Orbit conducts a dress rehearsal
- Supreme Court will start hearing cases by teleconference
- Apple’s new high-end iPhones
- #FireFauci on Twitter
- Amazon plans virtual grocery waiting lists
- Motorola will reveal its first high-end phone on April 22nd
- Quibi reached 1.7 million downloads this week
- Raspberry PI will power ventilators
- 500,000+ Zoom accounts sold on the dark web
- FCC filing suggests Microsoft Surface Go sequel
- Apple responds to Senators questioning privacy
- Russia preparing new law to ban all video recording
- This device helps blind veterans see
- PayPal and Intuit