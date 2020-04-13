Supreme Court to go Virtual #1438

Podcast

Do you want to listen to Supreme Court arguments? Well, you’re going to get your chance and the court is going all virtual the first week of May in what will be unprecedented where they will hear arguments remotely. Times are changing and one will wonder how many of these changes will become permanent fixtures in the world. I also talk a little bit about the hostility on Facebook and other mediums. Plus the considerable overreach of state officials.

I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.