New Media Productions Studio #1376

Audio show debut from the New Media Productions Studio in Southern Michigan. The first show from the new studio or actually office of the new studio. Not a lot to show you can see the latest on Facebook on where I am in the build process. Lot’s of tasty morsels in today’s show enjoy the podcast. I am getting a bit anxious though on the container delivery as it is taking its sweet time transversing Indiana and Ohio seems to be on the slow track
Show Notes:
- New website replays Apollo 11 first Moon landing
- Tim Cook throws shade at Silicon Valley
- Dish wants to set up your smart home gadgets
- Sprint joins AT&T and Verizon with a Tile-like tracking device
- First Amendment doesn’t apply to private platforms
- Twitch sues to unmask trolls
- Russia warns of “cyberwar”
- NASA spacecraft snaps detailed asteroid picture
- AT&T cuts another 1,800 jobs
- Security company claims to be able to pull data
- Comcast built an eye-control remote to help users
- Survey of 1,000+ US adults about Assistant use
- Self-driving robots delivering Domino’s Pizza
- All 2021 iPhones said to feature 5G
- Spotify podcast listeners will now have targeted ads
- Next Chrome release will be making bypassing paywalls easier
- Police must get warrants to obtain personal data
- Samsung advises Smart TV users to check for viruses
- FCC task force will help connect farms and ranches
- Facebook’s new Study app
- Huawei US ban may cost $30 billion
- American Airlines to start offering WiFi
