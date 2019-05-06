Amazon’s Treatment of Pregnant Women #1365

In a shocking article, Amazon’s Treatment of Pregnant Women in their fulfillment centers appears to be rife with issues discriminating firings. This continues to put Amazon in a bad light considering they are already considered abusers of there workforce at least in my opinion. Only three more video shows from the studio here in Hawaii before I pack the whole thing up and ship it to Michigan. I will continue to do Audio based shows here after the pack out.
Show Notes:
- 26:03–Richard Nixon’s Apollo 11 artifacts
- 26:55–This awesome spiral galaxy view from Hubble
- 16:44–Apple to face EU antitrust investigation thanks to Spotify
- 27:59–Microsoft wants to secure elections and political campaigns
- 29:07–13 security tips for your Android phone
- 29:25–7 public transit tracker apps
- 30:17–SpaceX makes a 5,500 pound delivery to ISS
- 20:21–2 senators call on FTC to fit Facebook with more than a big fine
- 32:06–How to spot fake reviews on Amazon
- 32:48–OS 13’s biggest secrets
- 23:05–Uber and Lyft drivers are planning a strike
- 33:41–Refunds for 300 million users sought in lawsuits
- 35:29–FTC sues smartback creator
- 36:23–How to remove malware from your PC
- 37:04–Commercial drones are way more popular
- 21:57–Apple buys a company every 2 weeks
- 38:10–Apple Watch may have an App Store
- 39:17–Google may let users limit tracking in Chrome
- 40:33–Google aims for greater transparency
- 41:27–Android Auto update this summer
- Facebook updates its video guidelines
- 42:47–Why you should thank a teacher this week and always
- 14:39–A fake asteroid headed to Earth
- 43:26–Card skimming hack targets 201 campus stores
- 44:12–Firefox pushes another update
- 11:27–Amazon fired these 7 pregnant workers
- 45:11–Facebook contract workers are looking at your private posts
- 46:43–High Tech gifts for Mother’s Day
