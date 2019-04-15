Final Hawaii Shows #1361

We are fast approaching the Final Hawaii shows with my upcoming travel we will have less than 5 shows left here that will be video in nature. While audio only shows will continue to the end it’s really crazy to know that I am that close to busting down the studio here. The time is going to go really fast. I get you all caught up on what transpired at NAB and the schedule for the next couple of weeks.

Your support of this show is critical, become a Geek News Central Insider Today!

See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: