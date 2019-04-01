Swatter gets 20 Years #1357

Podcast

Swatter gets 20 years for calling in a swatting on a individual who lost his life in the incident. The two co-conspirators trials start shortly. This should be a wake-up call to anyone who is considering playing a hoax on someone. Personally, I think the individual should have received a longer sentence. But it’s a start that these activities cannot be tolerated.

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Show Notes:

