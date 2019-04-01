Swatter gets 20 Years #1357

Swatter gets 20 years for calling in a swatting on a individual who lost his life in the incident. The two co-conspirators trials start shortly. This should be a wake-up call to anyone who is considering playing a hoax on someone. Personally, I think the individual should have received a longer sentence. But it’s a start that these activities cannot be tolerated.
Show Notes:
- Brilliant green fireball lights up Florida sky
- 35:20–Malware may have stolen 2 million US restaurant diner credit cards
- 16:50–AT&T to give away an Iron Throne
- US Court orders 27 pirate site operators to pay $1 million each
- 40:12–iPhone 11 might get 2-way charging
- 40:41–Vector overcoming challenges to reach the launch pad
- 18:56–Swatter sentenced to 20 years for a hoax
- 42:04–The Impossible Whopper
- 43:48–13 new science and fantasy books to check out
- 45:33–Flight management system crash causes airline delays
- 32:51–Getty Images sued again
- 53:57–Telecom lobby suddenly pretends to care
- 56:11–FTC gives ISPs greenlight to block applications
- 57:55–Uber sued for $10 million
- 22:47–Zuckerberg says “Ok fine, regulate me”
- Top web browsers
- 59:32–A Falcon Heavy could fly humans to the moon
- 31:50–Facebook may add a dedicated news tab
- Facebook wants your input
- 59:00–Researchers designed a shape-shifting airplane wing
- 1:02:49–LA County is using an algorithm
- 1:03:19–Care.com pulls nearly 47,000 daycare listings
- A Russian drone hunts other drones
- UPS drones are now moving blood samples
- Gmail launches email scheduling
- Singapore plans to pass its own fake news law
- Xealth
