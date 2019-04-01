Swatter gets 20 Years #1357

Swatter gets 20 years for calling in a swatting on a individual who lost his life in the incident. The two co-conspirators trials start shortly. This should be a wake-up call to anyone who is considering playing a hoax on someone. Personally, I think the individual should have received a longer sentence. But it’s a start that these activities cannot be tolerated.

Your support of this show is critical, become a Geek News Central Insider Today!

See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: