Facebook Moderator Trauma #1349

Facebook Moderators face unprecedented trauma on a daily basis by being exposed to the absolute worst that humanity can throw at them. I was barely able to complete the expose by The Verge and could really resonate with what they had to put up with. We have been talking about Facebook a lot in the past number of weeks and I think we all need to continue to limit our exposure to the content and negativity that is really impacting us as a society. I really think we will have a lot of trouble ahead if we do not start putting the brakes on and make sure we are getting exposure to content that is helping us.

Your support of this show is critical, become a Geek News Central Insider Today!

See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: