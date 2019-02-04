Apple Watch Saves Mans Life #1344

An Apple Watch saved a man who fell in his bathroom and became on unresponsive. I am sure in the coming weeks and months we will hear more stories like this to include ones that if he or she did not have to charge their watch it may have saved them.
Show Note
- 20:25–Department of Labor drops the appeal in fight
- 21:12–Don’t trust all of the health articles on Facebook
- 23:26–Former FCC commissioner advises T-Mo and Sprint
- 9:45–The U.S. Government seeks public comments
- 16:08–Apple Watch alerts emergency services
- 25:36–Students relive Apollo 11 moon landing
- 26:56–The 7 best running watches
- 27:32–YouTube is trying to prevent angry mobs
- 29:12–A man who stole $5M in cryptocurrency
- 32:08–Puma self-lacing shoes
- 33:26–Apple is selling refurbished iPhone X
- 14:27–SpaceX fires Mars-bound Raptor engine
- 34:28–Apple just endorsed AT&T’s fake 5G network
- 35:25–Nest security hub doubles as a Google Assistant
- 36:00–Instant Tethering
- 36:45–Facebook at 15
- 38:58US government overturns FCC’s attempt to deny…
- 44:27–Alphabet 4Q
- 39:57–Slack
- 41:02–NASA battled cybersecurity threats
- 42:24–2 men spent 340 days in space
- 43:35–Fitbit Versa 2
- 18:05–Google Live Transcribe
- 43:47–WhatsApp Update
