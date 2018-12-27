The Final Episode of the GNC Podcast of 2018 #1337

Hi everyone, Kirk here with you for the final episode of the Geek News Central podcast 2018! I will be filling in for Todd while he is away on travel down in Florida and welcoming his new bundle of joy; his granddaughter born this past Christmas Day on Wednesday and then he is off to Vegas for CES 2019 in a week from today. So I will also be filling in on the January 3rd and January 7th, 2019 episodes.
I would like to thank Todd for allowing me to be part of the GNC team as a producer and allowing me to have my very own weekly tech news podcast and I look forward to what’s next in 2019
And also I want to give big thanks to all of the Ohana for welcoming me on the podcast with your emails with your support and encouragement. It means a lot to me and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.
I wish everyone all of the best for a happy, joyous and blessed 2019!
Show Notes:
- This $41 bundle to become a certified app developer
- 10-holiday scams and how to avoid them
- How to make sure you never lose your important data ever again
- Sweet Deals
- Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 Lite coming Spring 2019
- Zappos Winter Sale
- How to give friends emergency access to your online accounts
- This $12.00 Power Inverter
- Star Wars fans honor Carrie Fisher
- CenturyLink Outage
- Amazon’s Digital Sale
- Netflix Phishing Scam
- Amazon had a record-breaking holiday season
- The first 11 apps to install on your new Mac
- The 9 best apps to install on your PC
