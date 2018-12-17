Amazon to stop shipping CRaP

Seems Amazon is tired of losing money on CRaP and will be forcing vendors to pay for shipping. They are purportedly putting a strong arm on companies like Coke to ship items like SmartWater on their own dime. Only Amazon would get away with this kind of demand. But really who buys SmartWater online and have it shipped to there home. Lots happening here on the home front actual chaos is in progress and I am trying to stay ahead of it all.

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30

$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com

$2.49 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h

$2.49 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w

Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast





Show Notes: