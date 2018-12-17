Amazon to stop shipping CRaP

Seems Amazon is tired of losing money on CRaP and will be forcing vendors to pay for shipping. They are purportedly putting a strong arm on companies like Coke to ship items like SmartWater on their own dime. Only Amazon would get away with this kind of demand. But really who buys SmartWater online and have it shipped to there home. Lots happening here on the home front actual chaos is in progress and I am trying to stay ahead of it all.
Show Notes:
- Using tech with the kids around the holidays
- Blue Origin
- These discounted Anker accessories are great gifts
- TCL Series 6 Roku TV is now $500.00
- Apple offers six classic audiobooks for free
- Moto X4 for $165.00
- The best Windows and Mac bundles for heavy discounts
- $21.00 Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker
- Apple Music now works on Amazon Alexa speakers
- This $27.00 gadget can your warm your hands or charge your phone
- $25.00 Roku Express
- LG new 32-inch UHD monitor
- Fitbit OS 3.0
- Facebook temporarily bans Isreali Prime Minister’s son
- Apple FaceTime car crash lawsuit dismissed
- FCC forces California to drop plan for government fees
- Twitter bug leaks phone number country codes
- Facebook “Clear History” Tool
- Hackers hit the Wall Street Journal
- NAACP encourages people to #logoutFacebook
- T-Mobiles eSIM support for new iPhones is limited to prepaid
- Your travel planning guide is here
- What’s the weather on Mars?
- The best travel chargers for your phone
- Survey about audience uses of devices
- Amazon declares war on loss making “CRaP”
- Google puts $1 billion towards NYC campus
