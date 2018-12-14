Texting Tax in California #1334

A Texting Tax in California will most likely be showing up on your mobile bill. The state has decided that residents of California should be taxed for texting as a way to squeeze more cash out of its citizens. Call me not surprised in the least as this action is exactly the kind of thing that the state would do. Very late start to the show tonight had to celebrate a birthday.
Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$2.49 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.49 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- Phiaton $80.00 Bluetooth headphones
- Spock joins Star Trek
- Honda’s 2019 CES booth
- $22.00 Victorinox Swiss Army Knife
- Vitamin Water will pay you big bucks
- Audi at CES 2019
- The most downvoted Reddit comments of all time
- $170 Qnap TS-328 NAS System
- Best Buy announces “Nick of Time”
- Eufy $200.00 RoboVac 15C
- Uber told self-drive cars unsafe days before accident
- Amazon Fire TV 4K stick for $35.00
- T-Mobile lied to the FCC
- Johnny Rye introduces a bill that stops censorship
- FCC says it will finally investigate broadband availability maps
- Bitcoin scammers send bomb threats worldwide
- Verizon admits its AOL/Yahoo division is a failure
- Microsoft accused of collecting data even when you opt out
- The Apple Watch ECG
- Nintendo won’t stock NES and SNES classic
- Facebook renews “Sorry For Your Loss”
- InstaCart ending partnership with Whole FoodsAlexa Guard
- YouTube removed 58 million videos
- Tumblr reappeared on the App Store
- Facebook in talks with pay tv channels
- California considers a texting tax
- YouTube Rewind 2018
- Fraudster convicted of online banking using this……
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More