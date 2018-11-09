MoviePass Marketing Run by an Idiot! #1326

MoviePass marketing is being run by an idiot. It’s obvious that they cannot hire anyone with half a brain with the money they are stealing from consumers in my opinion. The latest email they sent out was so bad that a five year old could have put together a better marketing message. All they did was piss more people off and remind them how horrid their service is. I truly do not understand how they are still in business. I have a pile of news for you today along with some insight into internet based tv services.

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today!  See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Download the Audio Show File

Donate to the Show: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

