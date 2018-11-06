An App that Tracks your Voting History and Political Affiliation #1325

An App that tracks your voting history and political affiliations is now available for others to take a closer look at your political activity. While much of this information has been available to political parties it is now availble to anyone which to me is a bit unnerving considering the political climate we are in at this point and the absolute craziness going on in the world. I also look at have the elections been hacked and do you turst the forthcoming results.
Show Notes:
- NASA’s 1st 8K video from space
- Neil Armstrong Collection
- Watch out for this new banking scam
- 3 easy coding projects for kids
- Amazon improves Alexa responses
- $50 off 2018 Macbook Air and iPad Pro
- How to use the ping command to test your network
- Amazon may split new headquarters between 2 cities
- Google Doodle honors Michael Dertouzos
- $49.00 Roku Streaming Stick+
- iRobot Roomba 675 for $248.00
- Find and go to the nearest ER with this iOS shortcut
- OnePlus 6T vs Google Pixel 3 XL
- Hackers reportedly targeted election officials
- Apple releases watchOS 5.1.1
- Sen. Mark Warner on breaking up Facebook
- Charter Spectrum CEO continues to whine
- Want a iPhone 8?
- Oath will soon be rebranded as Verizon Media Group
- 1TB WD Blue SSD from Newegg for $130.00
- Amazon drops $25 free shipping minimum for US customers
- First wave of 2018 iPad Pro reviews
- Amazon Echo Dot Deals
- Supreme Court rejects broadband industry challenge
- iPhone XR Review
- Gab is back online
- SpaceX helipad equipped boat
- A foldable Galaxy phone is finally coming this week
