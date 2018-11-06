An App that Tracks your Voting History and Political Affiliation #1325

Podcast

An App that tracks your voting history and political affiliations is now available for others to take a closer look at your political activity. While much of this information has been available to political parties it is now availble to anyone which to me is a bit unnerving considering the political climate we are in at this point and the absolute craziness going on in the world. I also look at have the elections been hacked and do you turst the forthcoming results.

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today!  See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Donate to the Show: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.