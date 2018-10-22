Uninstalled Phone App Tracking #1321

Uninstalled Phone App Tracking now seems to be the new way to market to us. Remover an App and within moments they will start marketing directly to the IP. Once again Privacy is disregarded in lieu of profits. I am hoping that both Apple and Google make examples of these companies. I am glad to be back with no travel planned for the next 30 days. So stay tuned in.
Show Notes:
- YouTube TV crediting users with one-week access
- Tablo DVR for $100.00
- UltraFICO credit score
- Game of Thrones Night King uses a Chromebook
- $80.00 Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro
- Verizon’s BOGO iPhone XR deal is better than Sprint
- The best Gmail add-ons you can set up right now
- 4 utilities for tweaking your Mac
- White House wants to borrow tech workers
- Play Spotify with Amazon Echo
- Use GSMAreaa’s Phone Finder to find your next smartphone
- Facebook reportedly looking to acquire a cybersecurity firm
- Pixel 3 XL vs iPhone 10s speed test results are pretty embarrassing
- Watch a Tesla Model S get stolen with a key fob hack
- Black Friday has arrived at Monoprice
- Feds shut down self-driving school bus pilot
- YouTube pours money into how to videos
- Your phone apps can now track you after you delete them
- Android: A 10-year visual history
- US teens more interested in iPhones
- Verizon declares success
- Phil Schiller talks about the R in the iPhone 10R
- How to pick a smartphone in 2018
- For some Pixel 3XL users speakers make a buzzing sound
- Netflix will raise $2 billion to pay for more original content
- eBays new smartphone trade-in program
- SNES game runs Slack
- Happy Birthday, Video Games!
