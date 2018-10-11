Will they Abandon the ISS #1320

Will NASA Abandon the ISS due to the failed Soyuz launch today that resulted in a ballistic re-entry for the Cosmonaut and Astronaut aboard? There is real pressure here as the current occupants need to depart the ISS by January as the Soyuz vehicle at the station will no longer be viable after that. As a reminder, the show will be off next week and I dig into some future plans that I want you all to be aware of.
As an oh, by the way, I will be planning on having meetups in Michigan and Ohio next week. Let me know if you're interested in attending. They will take place in Coldwater Michigan and Columbus Ohio.
Show Notes:
- The 5 best free media players for Windows
- Spotify looks back over a decade of music
- The best ways to track your package like a pro for free
- Your kid can get cool stuff in the mail from NASA
- US weapon systems can be “easily hacked”
- The next PlayStation is coming
- Microsoft tackles “horrifying” Bing search results
- Apple bets $600 million on improving Apple Watch and battery life
- Google’s new educational project
- Amazon patents Alexa tech to tell you if you’re sick
- Kayne West’s iPhone passcode is 000000
- Google Pixel Slate
- Google Pixel 3 XL notch can be hidden
- Stephen Hawking’s final paper published
- Empty Space Station?
- Facebook Portal vs. Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show
- Google Home Hub says no to smart-home cameras in your bedroom
- PA approves its first self-driving car tests
- CVS Pharmacy now accepts Apple Pay
- Sinema will help movie theaters create their own subscription plans
- Google updates Assistant
- iPhones may soon be able to automatically detect spam calls
- Trump signs the Music Modernization Act
- Kayne West wants Apple to build Trump an “iPlane”
- PayPal cash withdraws are coming to WalMart
- Congress seeks more information on the Google+ data exposure
