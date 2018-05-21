Leaks, leaks and more leaks! #1284

Information

Hi there everyone, this would be my last day filling in for Todd while he is heading back home from meeting with his team down in Columbus Ohio. Well last week, websites were hacked and GPS locations exposed. In the news today…customers information exposed via leaks.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.