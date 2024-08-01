Apple’s AI Leap and Quarterly Earnings Q2 2024 #1757

Apple reported its fiscal 2024 third-quarter results with a revenue of $85.8 billion, marking a 5% increase year-over-year, and earnings per share of $1.40, up 11%. CEO Tim Cook highlighted the launch of Apple Intelligence, a new AI system integrated into iPhone, iPad, and Mac. CFO Luca Maestri noted strong business performance, generating $29 billion in operating cash flow and returning over $32 billion to shareholders. Apple also declared a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on August 15, 2024.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office



Show Links and a Full Summary of Podcast:

In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane kicks off by spotlighting Apple’s impressive fiscal 2024 third-quarter results. The company’s $85.8 billion revenue marked a 5% year-over-year increase and earnings per share of $1.40, up 11%. The focus is on the launch of Apple Intelligence, a new AI system integrated into the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, underscoring significant technological advancements and strong business performance by the tech giant.

Todd transitions into thanking the sponsors, particularly emphasizing the long-standing support from GoDaddy, and encourages listeners to check out various deals and offerings. The episode proceeds with Todd sharing his updates, discussing his return to the United States, and the challenges of setting up his new studio space, which includes plans for better acoustics and lighting.

The episode then delves into a myriad of tech and business news stories, starting with Intel’s workforce cut following poor quarterly results, Amazon’s good quarter with increased revenues and expansion plans, and OpenAI’s decision to provide the US government early access to its AI models. Todd also touches on the problematic aspects of smartphone use linked to mental health issues, updates from Boeing’s financial struggles with the Starliner project, and new U.S. regulations to curb China’s access to AI memory chips.

Further, the episode covers advancements in Google TV’s hardware and strategy, a fifty-cent new streaming channel for action-themed content, and some light-hearted discussion about new developments in phone functionality enhancements. The transcript also mentions how Todd navigates minor studio setbacks and plans adjustments accordingly while keeping a candid and humorous tone.

Todd reminds listeners about the importance of community support via donations or engagement through the podcast’s insider program and wraps up with various tech updates. These include developments from Google Cloud, Qualcomm’s AI optimism, Uber’s deal in China for an electric vehicle fleet, and speculative insights on future iPhone branding changes.

Throughout the episode, Todd maintains an informative yet conversational tone, ensuring listeners are well-informed about the latest tech trends while also sharing personal anecdotes and studio updates. He concludes the podcast with an open invitation for feedback and a heads-up on the next show’s content, keeping the audience engaged and looking forward to more.