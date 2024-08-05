Insights on AI Chatbot Trends #1758

A recent Washington Post analysis reveals that AI chatbots like ChatGPT are primarily used for creative writing and role-playing, accounting for 21% of conversations. Younger users utilize chatbots for schoolwork, making up 18%, while searches and queries follow closely at 17%. Surprisingly, work-related usage is at 15%, programming at 7%, and image generation at 6%. Additionally, over 7% of interactions involve sexual content.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | MoreSupport my Show Sponsor: Best Godaddy Promo Codes
$11.99 – For a New Domain Name cjcfs3geek
$6.99 a month Economy Hosting (Free domain, professional email, and SSL certificate for the 1st year.) Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$12.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting (Free domain, professional email, and SSL certificate for the 1st year.) Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Links and a Full Summary of Podcast:
Hosted by Todd Cochrane, Episode 1758 of Geek News Central dives into the diverse applications of AI chatbots, drawing from a recent Washington Post analysis. Cochrane begins by summarizing how AI chatbots like ChatGPT are commonly being used. Key points include their use in creative writing and role-playing by 21% of users, aiding with schoolwork by 18% of younger users, general searches and queries, work-related tasks, programming, and image generation.
The episode also explores a broader range of topics beyond AI chatbots. Cochrane highlights the day’s stock market downturn and its implications for tech giants, updates on video game industry strikes concerning AI and working conditions, and AI’s projected influences on future tech products and services.
In podcasting updates, Cochrane discusses shifts in his recording setup. He uses a new tool DSP called PodMobile from AudioSigma instead of the usual RodeCaster, which allows for more streamlined, software-based management of the podcast’s audio inputs and recordings.
Cochrane continues to delve into various tech news, discussing:
– A potential phishing issue with Apple’s email strategy,
– Legal proceedings over Apple’s keyboard design flaws,
– Microsoft’s new internal policy on security,
– NASDAQ’s performance dip and its effects on the tech industry,
– A cybersecurity threat involving malware spread through AI image editing tools on Facebook,
– And updates on NASA’s challenges with the Starliner spacecraft.
The episode also mentions ongoing support for Geek News Central by its primary sponsor, GoDaddy, encouraging listeners to check out GoDaddy deals or contribute to the podcast.
Listeners are invited to send feedback directly to Cochrane via email or social media platforms like X and Facebook, continuing the ongoing interactive engagement typical of Geek News Central episodes.
- Apple Intelligence
- Apple is finally sending checks
- How people use AI chatbots
- Microsoft employees are now being judged on their work
- Video game actors are on strike
- OpenAI’s unreleased ChatGPT detector
- Safari wants to fix your broken web browsing experience
- Gamification gets drivers to put down their phones
- An iPhone Air in 2025
- Launch of Crew 9 will be delayed
- Turkey blocks access to VPN apps
- Facebook ads for this fake AI image editor
- Galaxy AI
- Freighter that was to be bound for ISS had an engine abort
- Windows 11 promises improved AI
- Simpli may have exposed details of thousands of workers
- Wall Street will support heavy AI spending, if…..
- Yell at AI chatbots, not humans
- Traders report outages
- Tech stocks had a sell off
- SnakeKeyLogger
- Max’s new homepage
- M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac
- Ford could be working on a wild car headlights system
- Chinese hackers deliver malware
- Million of voter documents leaked online
- CrowdStrike is unhappy
- ADHD app launches ‘lifeline’ to treatment