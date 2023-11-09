OpenAi Custom GPTs Change Everything #1705

Today, I created 4 OpenAI custom GPTs that is the beginning of something completely revolutionary. I will never ever look at task the same going forward I will make a determination can I help myself or my company or my others. This is the start of Agent AI’s and I am as convinced of anything I have been in my whole life that this is going to be the biggest thing in tech in 2023!
He begins by touching on Amazon’s new healthcare service for Prime members, reflecting on automakers’ storage of text and call logs, and the ramifications of European regulations on Apple’s app store and their potential 14.3 billion Euro tax bill.
Todd then delves into the capabilities of creating GPTs, sharing his excitement about the potential for automating tasks and improving productivity. He highlights his experience in creating a support GPT for Blubrry Podcasting and discusses the potential this technology has to change how we approach repetitive tasks.
The podcast shifts gears to a range of subjects including Space Force’s upcoming mission with SpaceX, the reliance of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin on the internet, and the threat of Russian hackers to Ukrainian infrastructure.
Todd shares his intrigue in ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) technology, which could harness renewable energy from the sea, albeit with high initial costs. He then casts a critical eye on the Brave browser’s AI and reports on a major outage at ChatGPT caused by a DDoS attack.
Financial losses in Las Vegas’s Sphere project, IKEA’s entry into the LED light strip market, and Zoom’s new feature that allows sending prerecorded video clips are also discussed. Todd goes on to discuss the Humane AI pin, Spotify’s TV app redesign, and Fitbit’s withdrawal from several markets.
Other topics include Google Play’s tightened rules for app developers, Samsung’s native mobile AI experience, and a tragic incident in South Korea where a man was killed by a robot. Todd also shares updates on Starlink’s license in India, Wozniak’s hospitalization, the Capitol Hill budget battle, and new combined Disney+ and Hulu apps.
He talks about Microsoft’s Co-pilot for Windows 10, NASA’s discovery of new exoplanets, rumors about Apple’s Siri, and Royal Mail’s website security flaw.
