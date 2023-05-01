Elon Musk Reflects on Starship Debut, Anticipates Next Flight in Months #1666

In a recent talk, SpaceX founder Elon Musk discussed the debut launch of the Starship rocket, stating that the vehicle’s flight slightly exceeded his expectations and the damage to the launch site was minimal. He anticipates the Starship flying again in just two or three months. During the flight, three of the 33 engines were not deemed healthy enough for full thrust, but 30 engines were in good condition for liftoff. Despite some engine and heat shield issues, Musk remains optimistic about future launches. With upgrades to the rocket and launch pad, he expects the next Starship launch attempt in six to eight weeks but acknowledges that regulatory hurdles may take longer to clear. Musk hopes to achieve up to five flights this year and estimates SpaceX will spend around $2 billion on the Starship program in 2023. One thing is for sure the launch was nothing less than spectacular, and for space enthusiasts, it will be unique to watch this platform evolve.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Microsoft partners with PayPal and more
- Are digital wallets safe to use?
- The nine best iPhone Apps to help seniors
- “Godfather of AI”
- NYC startup builds EV chargers
- The NYPD Is giving away AirTags
- NASA keeps Voyager 2 alive
- Elon provides a detailed review of Starship’s first launch
- Astronomers discover two super-Earths
- Environmental groups sue the FAA
- OpenAI gives in to Italy’s data
- Over 100 Prime Video originals for free
- FTC warns tech companies
- Apple releases its first rapid-fire security updates
- Stephen Hawking warned AI….’ the end of the human race.”
- 13 free tips to make your Windows run faster
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie made $1 billion
- Juice jacking attacks?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More